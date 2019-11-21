KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Climate Change Art Collection, Turkey Raffle, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A public art collection addressing climate change is coming to Riverside.
- The Trump Administration plans to raise the allowed threshold of the weed killer atrazine.
- The Rubidoux Swap Meet will host a turkey raffle on November 23.