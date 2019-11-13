© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Coverage, Final 60 Freeway Shutdown, DACA

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 13, 2019 at 12:12 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Counties are preparing their voting infrastructure in case of an outage.
  2. US Chief Justice John Roberts may become the “swingman” in Supreme Court’s decision on DACA.
  3. U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes eight counterfeit Honda airbags at Ontario International Airport.
  4. The westbound 60 freeway between Riverside and Ontario will shut down for the final time this year.
  5. KVCR offers live coverage of impeachment inquiry hearings.

Local News