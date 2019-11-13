KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/13 Empire KVCR Midday News: Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Coverage, Final 60 Freeway Shutdown, DACA
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Counties are preparing their voting infrastructure in case of an outage.
- US Chief Justice John Roberts may become the “swingman” in Supreme Court’s decision on DACA.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes eight counterfeit Honda airbags at Ontario International Airport.
- The westbound 60 freeway between Riverside and Ontario will shut down for the final time this year.
- KVCR offers live coverage of impeachment inquiry hearings.