10/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Santa Ana Winds, CA Blackouts, CSU Chancellor Retirement, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Strong Santa Ana winds will blow through the region Thursday and Friday.
- Upgraded energy management system should help blackouts during future heat waves.
- California State University Chancellor Timothy White announces retirement.
- Trump administration’s new plan to govern California water usage alarms environmental groups.