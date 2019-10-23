© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Santa Ana Winds, CA Blackouts, CSU Chancellor Retirement, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 23, 2019 at 2:18 PM PDT
state_news1_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Strong Santa Ana winds will blow through the region Thursday and Friday.
  2. Upgraded energy management system should help blackouts during future heat waves.
  3. California State University Chancellor Timothy White announces retirement.
  4. Trump administration’s new plan to govern California water usage alarms environmental groups.

