Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Joshua Tree Protection, Morongo Expansion, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 16, 2019 at 1:32 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Center for Biological Diversity requests protected status for Joshua Trees.
  2. Morongo Casino plans to expand gaming floor and create over 400 jobs.
  3. California now has a statewide mental health phone line for people in need of support.
  4. Calimesa Mobile Home Park residents affected by the Sandalwood Fire will be able to receive help at a local assistance center.
  5. A 24-year-old Pearl Harbor seaman has been laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.

