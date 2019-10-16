KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Joshua Tree Protection, Morongo Expansion, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Center for Biological Diversity requests protected status for Joshua Trees.
- Morongo Casino plans to expand gaming floor and create over 400 jobs.
- California now has a statewide mental health phone line for people in need of support.
- Calimesa Mobile Home Park residents affected by the Sandalwood Fire will be able to receive help at a local assistance center.
- A 24-year-old Pearl Harbor seaman has been laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.