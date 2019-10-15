KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/15 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Medical Facility, Universal Health Care, Calimesa Fire, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- New Temescal Valley medical facility addresses regional doctor shortages.
- Governor Gavin Newsom signs several bills that seek to move California closer to universal health care.
- Calimesa Blaze that killed two people and destroyed 1,011 acres reaches full containment.
- Two educators from Riverside County received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.