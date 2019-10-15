© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/15 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Medical Facility, Universal Health Care, Calimesa Fire, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 15, 2019 at 12:40 PM PDT
rancho_cucamonga1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. New Temescal Valley medical facility addresses regional doctor shortages.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom signs several bills that seek to move California closer to universal health care.
  3. Calimesa Blaze that killed two people and destroyed 1,011 acres reaches full containment.
  4. Two educators from Riverside County received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.  

Local News