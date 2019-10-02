KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Citrus Disease Lab, Net Neutrality, Fall Membership Campaign, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- UC Riverside unveils a new lab dedicated to fighting a deadly citrus disease.
- Net neutrality could return to California under a new ruling from a federal court of appeals.
- A man who was wrongly convicted of a 1998 murder and spent two decades in prison files a federal lawsuit.