The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: Citrus Disease Lab, Net Neutrality, Fall Membership Campaign, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 2, 2019 at 12:42 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. UC Riverside unveils a new lab dedicated to fighting a deadly citrus disease.
  2. Net neutrality could return to California under a new ruling from a federal court of appeals.
  3. A man who was wrongly convicted of a 1998 murder and spent two decades in prison files a federal lawsuit.

