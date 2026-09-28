9/28 KVCR Midday News: COVID fraud pleas, food assistance veto and more

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:



Three Riverside County residents have pleaded guilty to stealing more than three million dollars in federal COVID relief funds. City News Service. A bill that would have made it easier for some immigrants in California to qualify for food assistance was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month. The bill would have removed a rule that requires the state to consider the income and resources of immigrant sponsors when applying for the California Food Assistance Program. CapRadio Riverside police have arrested a former employee of a care facility accused of secretly recording staff in a restroom. City News Service. Local youth ages eight through 13 are invited to compete in a basketball free-throw contest in Riverside. The Riverside Elks Lodge will host its annual Hoop Shoot contest October 24th at Orange Terrace Park Gymnasium. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. KVCR. Indio residents will have an opportunity today to learn more about a study examining the proposed annexation of more than 4,000 acres of unincorporated Riverside County land into the city. A virtual community meeting on the East Indio annexation study is scheduled from 5:30 to 6 p.m. today via Zoom. City News Service. Forecasters are warning of potential impacts from Hurricane Polo and Hurricane Odalis at beaches today. Moderate coastal flooding, high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected soon and will peak Monday and Tuesday. People are being urged not to swim or surf at beaches due to elevated bacteria levels and rip currents. National Weather Service