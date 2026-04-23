Apply for free Thanksgiving turkeys from Morongo tribe

Now that Easter has passed and Thanksgiving is on its way, it’s time to think about securing free Thanksgiving turkeys. The Morongo Band of Mission Indians are taking applications until June 26th, 2026 for their 40th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program. According to News Releases, the tribe has donated nearly 230,000 turkeys over the years, and plans on handing out 15,000 free turkeys to community organizations across the Inland Empire this year. Eligible applicants include nonprofit groups, churches, veterans organizations and service groups, where they must show a history of community service and explain their plans for the turkeys. For more information, call 951-755-5063 , and for an application, click the link on our website at KVCR.org

This was reported earlier this week in the San Bernardino Sun.