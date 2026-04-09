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Trump meets with NATO chief about the future of the partnership

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Leila Fadel
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:46 AM PDT

President Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Wednesday to discuss the future partnership after Trump disparaged the alliance.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel