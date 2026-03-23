© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The secret weapon in 'Project Hail Mary' is Ryan Gosling's star power

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published March 23, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT

Ryan Gosling stars in a big-screen adaptation of Andy Weir's science-fiction novel Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello