Trump administration actions put U.S. election integrity in the spotlight

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:05 AM PST
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Maine, speaks with reporters during the National Associate of Secretaries of State Conference in Washington, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Cliff Owen/AP)
Cliff Owen/AP
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Maine, speaks with reporters during the National Associate of Secretaries of State Conference in Washington, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Cliff Owen/AP)

The FBI searched an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, last week, and seized records from the 2020 election.

The Justice Department is also compiling a database of sensitive voter information, and new rules make it easier to reject some mail-in ballots.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows about election security and integrity ahead of 2026.

