Pharrell says his hit ‘Happy’ came from a sarcastic place

Published October 7, 2024 at 2:38 PM PDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with producer and musician Pharrell Williams about the new movie Piece by Piece, based on his life and told through LEGO.

