Students at UC Riverside join protests against Israel-Hamas war

Students at UC Riverside are the latest to join nationwide protests against the Israel-Hamas war. They say they want the university to divest from supporting Israel.

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP UCR) — the group that organized the protest — set up some thirty tents near the center of campus.

The protestors say they’ll stay until their demands are met.

A student, who asked to not be identified, says they want UCR to divest from corporations with ties to Israel.

She says they also want the college to end its study abroad program in Tel Aviv.

"Our student money should not go towards weapons manufacturers that create the weapons of mass destruction that are used on our families."

UCR did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast. In a statement, the University of California said they oppose calls for boycott against and divestment from Israel.