4/9 KVCR Midday News: Fentanyl Seizures at Border Soar, Semiquincentennial Bill, & More

1. Fentanyl seizures soared to 27,000 pounds last year, along the California-Mexico border.

2. Under a new bill, Ticketmaster/Live Nation wouldn’t have exclusive ticket selling rights.

3. The FBI and LAPD are investigating one of the largest cash heists in the city’s history, where as much as $30 million was stolen from a San Fernando Valley money storage facility.

4. The Legislature will consider a bill that would set up a commission to help plan events around the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Untied States.