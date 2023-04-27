Weekly dose of wonder: The glorious sounds of chickens

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.