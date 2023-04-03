Chicago votes for a new mayor in runoff election

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Mariah Woelfel is WBEZ’s morning news producer--up before the sun to produce newscasts for the local broadcast of NPR’s Morning Edition. Prior to WBEZ, Mariah worked as a reporter, producer and All Things Considered host during her time as a fellow at WVIK, an NPR member station in western Illinois. She got her start in radio interning on WBEZ’s news desk during graduate school.