'Military Children': Their Struggles, Sacrifices And Strengths

WAMU 88.5 | By Kavitha Cardoza
Published December 28, 2014 at 4:37 AM PST
We've all seen the photo: A soldier in fatigues stoops down to hug his child one last time before heading off to a war zone.

We may have an idea of what comes next for the soldier, but rarely do we discuss what's next for the child.

Member station WAMU in Washington, D.C., brings us the culmination of nearly a year of reporting by Kavitha Cardoza in a series called Military Children. Cardoza's documentary explores the challenges facing our nation's nearly 2 million military children.

The series includes an hourlong documentary, animated video, radio and written stories from all around the world. See the trailer for the series below.

Copyright 2014 WAMU 88.5

