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Inland Edition

SBCCD Board of Trustees

Season 3 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Dr. Stephanie Houston, Dr. Nathan Gonzales, and Joseph Williams discuss the opportunities and accomplishments of Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College, as well share some of their personal stories on their experience being on the Board of Trustees.

Aired: 10/15/26
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