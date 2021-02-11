February 11: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian Vasquez speaks with writer, poet, and Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at UC Riverside, Allison Hedge Coke. Allison is the director of UCR's 44th Writers Week, the longest-running free literary event in California, featuring both new and established authors. Allison shares information about the event which kicks off February 13 and gives advice to writers. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with David Perez and his son Cyrus Perez, an 11-year-old artist with autism. Cyrus raffled off his drawing of a giraffe to raise money for the Autism Society Inland Empire. He shares why he likes to draw animals and why he decided to help out a local non-profit. Then, to celebrate Black History Month, it's a tribute to the late Cicely Tyson, an iconic actress whose career spans over 70 decades.

For more information about UCR Writers Week, visit writersweek.ucr.edu