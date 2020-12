This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with music historian and author Tim English. Tim talks about his newest book, John Lennon: 1980 Playlist, which examines the musical influences that led to John Lennon’s most productive and creative year.

For more information about Tim English and John Lennon: 1980 Playlist, visit www.amazon.com/John-Lennon-Playlist-Tim-English/dp/B08JLHQM38/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1AFV2TXH89P2J&dchild=1&key