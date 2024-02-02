Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/2/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino County has released its report on what went wrong in its response to last winter’s devastating snowstorms.

2. Montclair is suing one of its city council members to recover the costs of defending two sexual harassment lawsuits against him.

3. The Temecula City Council will remain short one member rather than appoint someone to fill a vacant seat.

4. And lastly today, UC Riverside students are joining UCLA students to push their universities to kick Starbucks off campus over its labor practices.

