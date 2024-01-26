Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/26/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



1. Devore residents are complaining about poor water quality, poor service and other issues in the private water company that serves their rustic community at the foot of the Cajon Pass.

2. San Bernardino County deputies are finally going to be issued body-worn cameras.

3. A federal judge has temporarily barred San Bernardino from evicting homeless encampments.

4. And lastly, one of Riverside’s most popular annual events is moving to Jurupa Valley.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.