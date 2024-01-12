Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/12/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



The San Bernardino County Grand Jury issued a report telling Yucaipa officials that they need to rebuild trust with their citizens. Forty percent of paramedic jobs in the Riverside County Fire Department are vacant. What does this mean for public safety? The 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attacker’s mother and sister let the government seize his life insurance policy payout.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.