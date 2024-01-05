Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/5/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is defending his agency against another wrongful death lawsuit for an inmate death in his jails. A conservative group is hoping to make inroads in majority-Democrat Riverside, and they’re already citing some progress. A judge has ruled that the Democrat running against Republican Congressman Ken Calvert can’t call himself a “counter-terrorism attorney.” And lastly today, there have been some developments in San Bernardino County’s case against an activist who led demonstrations in support of street vendors that turned violent. What’s the latest?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.