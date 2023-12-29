Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/29/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



We didn’t have time last week to talk about all the political offices up for election in the March primary. So, let’s catch up on the congressional races in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. We wondered what might happen to the Epicenter baseball stadium in Rancho Cucamonga, when Ontario announced plan for a grand new sports center to be the home for a farm team. We now know a little more about Rancho’s plans. What are they? And, there are some other little news tidbits to talk about, as 2023 comes to a close.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

