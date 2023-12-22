Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/22/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



The deadline for candidates to file for office in the March 2024 primary passed earlier this month. How are the various races shaking out? Let’s start with the city council races in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties. What about the two Inland Empire Boards of Supervisors? Who’s running there? How about the state Legislature races? Anything interesting shaping up? We’ll come back to the Congressional offices next week. Let’s move on to some other news. Can you update us on some of the stories we’ve discussed over the past few months? And lastly today, there’s some good news in the city of San Bernardino, especially if you're a baseball fan.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

