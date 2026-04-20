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Activists worry that human rights are not prominent in U.S.-Iran negotiations

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:24 PM PDT

Human rights activists are calling on President Trump to push Iran to reopen the internet, not just the Strait of Hormuz.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen