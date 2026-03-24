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Supreme Court weighs tightening asylum rules

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 24, 2026 at 9:06 AM PDT

The Supreme Court is considering the legality of a policy that bars migrants at the border from entering the U.S. and applying for asylum. The practice started under former President Barack Obama and ended during former President Joe Biden’s administration. Now, President Trump wants to bring it back.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Michelle Hackman, immigration reporter at the Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom