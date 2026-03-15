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Fab 5 Freddy recalls how he brought underground art forms mainstream respect

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Gabriel J. SánchezPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 15, 2026 at 1:58 PM PDT

NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Fab 5 Freddy, a pioneer of graffiti art and hip-hop filmmaking, on his new memoir "Everybody's Fly".

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon