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The week in housing: Mortgage rates are rising again as war roils the markets

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT

The average rate for a standard, 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.11% during the week ending on March 12, undoing some of the progress made on housing affordability in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan housing bill on Thursday aimed at boosting the construction of affordable homes, but it faces hurdles in the House.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Michael Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom