Border Czar Tom Homan headed to Minnesota
President Trump said on social media that Border Czar Tom Homan will head to Minnesota on Monday, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday in Minneapolis. Pretti was an intensive care nurse at a local veterans hospital.
It’s the second killing of a Minnesota resident by a federal agent in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Brian Bakst.
