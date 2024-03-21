3/21 KVCR Midday News: CARB Announces Agreement to Reduce Greenhouse Gasses, Brighter Nights Event to Send Local Students to Prom, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The California Air Resources Board and big-four automaker Stallantis announced an agreement to reduce greenhouse gasses.

2. The Brighter Nights – Bringing Students’ Dreams to Light dinner event aims to provide student struggling with unstable housing the financial support to attend GradNite and Prom. Visit https://jvcoalition.org/event/brighter-nights/ for tickets or to donate.

3. Plans in Redwoods State and National Parks is paving the way for a key parcel of land to return to the Yurok tribe.

4. Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon.