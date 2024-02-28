© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/28 KVCR Midday News: EV Truck Depot Opens in Ontario, Missing Teen in Grand Terrace, Fentanyl Seizures Up 1000%, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:03 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. State air regulators celebrated the opening of an electric truck charging depot in Ontario yesterday.

2. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Aniya King, a missing teen last seen in Grand Terrace. Anyone with information should contact 909-387-3545 or wetip.com

3. Smuggled fentanyl seized at California’s ports of entry last weighed in at more than 62,000 pounds.

4. State lawmakers encourage early intervention during Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

5. Forecasters warn of a major winter storm in Northern California.
