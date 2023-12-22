Love for Literacy Project Provides Opportunity for Incarcerated Parents to Reconnect with Children

Love for Literacy is a partnership between San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The project provides an opportunity for incarcerated parents to meet with their children and read books together. The Love for Literacy event took place on Tuesday, December 5 at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez spoke with Heather Smith, the Director for Early Education and Development for San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the lead on the Love for Literacy Project. Heather shares more about the project’s mission and how it came together.

James Porter is Sheriff’s Captain with the Community Service and Reentry Division. He shares what Love for Literacy means to him and to the children who are able to spend quality time with their families.

Heather Smith describes the impact the reconnection had on the families and what’s next for the Love for Literacy Project.