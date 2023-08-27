COMIC: In the '90s I survived summers in Egypt with no AC. How would it feel now?

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.