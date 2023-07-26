© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why stinky sweat is good

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM PDT

Most people think sweat can be stinky. And we work hard to remove that smell. But could a stinky sweat actually be a signal of something good?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
See stories by Michaeleen Doucleff