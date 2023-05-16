© 2023 91.9 KVCR

A leader in artificial intelligence is urging Congress to regulate it

By Claudia Grisales,
Ailsa Chang
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT

The CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, went before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday and called for regulation of artificial intelligence.

