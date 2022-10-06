KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/6 KVCR Midday News: Oil Refineries to Switch to Cheaper Winter-Blend, Inland Center Mall Suspect Arrested, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Analysts say Governor Newsom’s decision to let California oil refineries switch to the cheaper winter-blend earlier than usual means gas prices could start coming down, though the decision by OPEC to cut global oil production means prices won’t fall as far as they might have.
- San Bernardino police say they have their prime suspect in a September 30th shooting at the Inland Center Mall – Pablo Estrada, 23.
- Groups that fight hunger in California say untold suffering could be avoided if the policies championed at the latest White House conference are put into place.
- A Murrieta man is under a federal indictment for allegedly trafficking a jaguar cub.