Simone Biles Will Return For The Olympic Balance Beam Final

Updated August 2, 2021 at 7:40 AM ET

U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles will return for the final women's artistic gymnastic event of the Tokyo Olympics, after multiple withdrawals to focus on her mental health.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!" USA Gymnastics said. "Can't wait to watch you both!"

Last Tuesday, Biles, 24, shocked the world by withdrawing from the team final after performing just one vault. She later said that she had a case of the "twisties" — a sensation of losing her position in the air.

Biles will join her teammate Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the marquee individual competition last week, to compete in the final gymnastics event of the Games — the balance beam on Tuesday.

Biles won four gold medals at the Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but bronze on the beam.

