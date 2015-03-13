World Café Presents: Kishi Bashi

Kishi Bashi's compositions seem free and effortless, yet they require elaborate attention to detail for the magic to work. Whether he's crafting multilayered, loop-intensive solo arrangements or working with a string quartet (as he does here), it takes chops to make "Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!" soar. It works as pop music, but it's so much more.

SET LIST

"Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!"

Listen to Kishi Bashi's full performance and interview on World Café.

