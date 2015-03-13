© 2021 91.9 KVCR

World Café Presents: Kishi Bashi

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 13, 2015 at 7:27 AM PDT

Kishi Bashi's compositions seem free and effortless, yet they require elaborate attention to detail for the magic to work. Whether he's crafting multilayered, loop-intensive solo arrangements or working with a string quartet (as he does here), it takes chops to make "Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!" soar. It works as pop music, but it's so much more.

SET LIST

"Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!"

Listen to Kishi Bashi's full performance and interview on World Café.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
