© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

DJ Sessions: From Bjork To Bruno Mars

Published February 5, 2015 at 10:40 AM PST
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Travis Holcombe of KCRW in Santa Monica, California shares some of his favorite new music of the year, including artist Mark Ronson, whose song “Uptown Funk,” featuring Bruno Mars is getting a lot of time on the radio and was recently the top song on Spotify.

Holcombe says that most people know the song as a Bruno Marks song, even though it’s by Mark Ronson.

We also hear new sounds from Bjork, who is out with a new album, which chronicles a recent breakup.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment! The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.