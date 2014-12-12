Biggest Storm In Years Hits California

The storm has moved down the coast from the San Francisco area and is now hitting Los Angeles. It has triggered rock and mudslides that have forced some people to evacuate. The storm had already knocked out power to thousands in the Bay Area. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets an update from Rick Dickert, a meteorologist for KTTV in Los Angeles

Rick Dickert, meteorologist at FOX 11 Morning News. He tweets @RickatFOX.

