Boldly Going Where No Research Team Has Gone Before

Turns out some of the gear on the Starship Enterprise that the crew relied on to explore the universe had a bit of influence on a generation of scientists and developers who watched “Star Trek” as kids.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Zack Seward brings us the story of a high-stakes medical device competition inspired by the Sci-Fi classic and a research team in Philadelphia that is boldly going — into the finals.

The Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE offers a $10 million in prize money to build the next great consumer-focused health tool.

Reporter

Zack Seward, the editor-in-chief of Technical.ly, a network of tech news sites from D.C. to Brooklyn. He tweets @zackseward.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.