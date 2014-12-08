© 2021 91.9 KVCR

President Wants Congressional 'Fast-Track' For 2 Trade Deals

Published December 8, 2014 at 10:35 AM PST
U.S. President Barack Obama walks toward Marine One while departing the White House, November 25, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/AFP/Getty Images)
President Obama is stepping up a campaign to get “fast-track” authority from Congress for two big trade deals. The Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership would open more trade between Asia and Europe.

The deals could be a boon to American farmers, packagers and shipping companies. There are even signs the president could get the support he needs from the incoming Republican Congress.

But some members of Obama’s base — union members — and his Tea Party critics are trying to drum up opposition to both agreements.

Union reps are expected to protest today outside the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to take a look at these actions from the White House.

Guest

