President Wants Congressional 'Fast-Track' For 2 Trade Deals

President Obama is stepping up a campaign to get “fast-track” authority from Congress for two big trade deals. The Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership would open more trade between Asia and Europe.

The deals could be a boon to American farmers, packagers and shipping companies. There are even signs the president could get the support he needs from the incoming Republican Congress.

But some members of Obama’s base — union members — and his Tea Party critics are trying to drum up opposition to both agreements.

Union reps are expected to protest today outside the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

