Felicia Guzman

Extras
A show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Black Perspectives IE Season 2026
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Black Perspectives IE Season 2025
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Ryan Berryman, Founder of SB Fatherhood.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and LaToya Berthil.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Daisy Tate, Esq.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Ashley Hill.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Dawn Wright, Chief Scientist of ESRI.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Torie Weiston-Serdan.
A conversation with host Maya Gwynn and Lanae Norwood.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and LaCresha Grayson.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Akunna Chilaka.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Nikisha Bond.