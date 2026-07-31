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Black Perspectives IE

Dr. Torie Weiston-Serdan

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 1m 51s

A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Torie Weiston-Serdan, Chief Visionary Officer of the Youth Mentoring Action Network.

Aired: 07/30/26
Extras
Watch 3:08
Black Perspectives IE
Sizzle Reel
A show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire.
Preview: 3:08
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