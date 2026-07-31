Dr. Dawn Wright

Extras
A show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Black Perspectives IE Season 2026
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Black Perspectives IE Season 2025
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Torie Weiston-Serdan.
A conversation with host Maya Gwynn and Lanae Norwood.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and LaCresha Grayson.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Akunna Chilaka.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Nikisha Bond.
Host Maya Gwynn speaks with Honey Cooper, 10-year-old college student at SBVC.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Mary D. Welch, Children's Book Author and TV Host.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Kenny Rodgers.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Kanita Bourne.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Joi Spencer.