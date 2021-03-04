March 4: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with producer, director, radio host, and music aficionado TJ Lubinsky. TJ is the producer and creator behind many PBS music specials, featuring hits from the Doo Wop era, the 60s, Motown, and more. TJ talks about his early career, the artists he’s worked with over the past 25 years, and what goes into creating these nostalgic music specials. KVCR-TV has aired many of TJ’s music specials and during the month of March, you can see another one of TJ’s concerts- My Music Presents: It’s What’s Happening Baby on Sat, March 6 at 7:30 p.m., March 11 at 5:00 p.m., and March 12 at 10:00 p.m.

You can watch Lillian’s interview with TJ Lubinsky on KVCR-TV Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m., followed by another My Music special, The Carpenters: Close To You.

You can learn more about TJ Lubinsky on his Facebook page.