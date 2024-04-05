© 2024 91.9 KVCR

4/5 Midday News: Buddhists help with Taiwan efforts, CPUC attempting to lower utility rates and more

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:46 PM PDT

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. Buddhist organization helps with relief efforts in Taiwan

2. A push to help lower your electric bill. That’s what’s behind a proposal by the California Public Utilities Commission.

3. California's campaign finance website…known as Cal-Access…is unlikely to get long-promised updates before Election Day.

4. Governor Newsom announces plans to tackle state's budget deficit.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
