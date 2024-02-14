© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Train of Love: When Ukrainian soldiers get a break, loved ones travel to see them

By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:12 AM PST

A Valentine's Day story from Ukraine, where the so-called Love Train brings significant others to meet soldiers on leave.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
